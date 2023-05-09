Kolkata Knight Riders' 'RRR' Praised By The OG After Triumph Over Punjab Kings

The frenzy around SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster RRR seems to be in no mood of toning down anytime soon. The RRR fever has now gripped the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Following a sensational five-wicket win over Punjab Kings yesterday, Kolkata Knight Riders seem to have found their very own RRR. Terming three key architects of the victory- Andre Russell, Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana- as RRR, the Kolkata-based franchise came up with a witty post on Twitter. The post, quite unsurprisingly, went viral in no time but it received, arguably, the greatest accolade this morning. Showering immense praise on the two-time IPL champions, the official Twitter handle of the RRR movie posted, “What a Revolt in the last night match. Let’s Rise till the final Roar… Best wishes to the team."

Rinku Singh, Andre Russell and Nitish Rana’s brilliance guided Kolkata to a spectacular victory yesterday but many fans were quick to point out Jason Roy’s terrific knock.

Batting first, Punjab Kings posted a formidable total of 179. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan emerged as Punjab’s highest scorer with 57. In the bowling unit, Varun Chakravarthy excelled for Kolkata with three wickets under his belt.

Kolkata, during the run chase, suffered an early jolt after losing wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz for 15 in the fifth over. Kolkata skipper Nitish Rana brought up a brilliant half century to keep his side alive in the contest. All-rounder Andre Russell and Rinku Singh stitched a crucial partnership of 54 runs to earn a much-needed win for the hosts. While Russell scored 42 off 23 balls, Rinku remained unbeaten on 21. “He [Rinku Singh] had told me what if the ball beats you, should we go for the run? I said for sure, I have faith in him to finish it last ball. I get goosebumps seeing him doing what he’s been doing. I have company at the back end, he soaks the pressure off and he’s been here for years now, a really hard-working guy. He’s very funny outside the field, I try to stay as close to him while we are training. Feeling good, now," Russell reportedly said after the game.

With 10 points from 11 games, Kolkata now occupy the fifth spot in the IPL 2023 standings. Punjab, on the other hand, find themselves in seventh position on the points table.

