Not BTS, This Jimin Dances To Punjabi Boliyan On His Wedding Day

Indian weddings are known for their grandeur and elaborate rituals, but when two individuals from different cultures tie the knot, the celebrations take on a whole new level of fun and excitement. Social media is currently buzzing with the adorable love story of Shivangi and Jimin, a cross-cultural couple who recently got married in India. What has caught the attention of many is the Punjabi ‘Boli’ recited by a wedding guest, Aman Oberoi, while standing beside his Korean jija.

The wedding of Shivangi and Jimin has become a viral sensation, with many people appreciating the beauty of the two cultures coming together. Aman reciting ‘Boli’ has received a lot of love and praise, with many commending his efforts to blend the two cultures in such a heartwarming way.

The Korean groom from the couple’s shared Instagram page, Currynkimchi, is seen in a video dressed in traditional Indian attire and seated on a horse. Aman Oberoi, a wedding guest, starts singing the boli ‘Baari barsi khatan gya si,’ and the groom joins in with other guests to dance to the dhol beats. The video has won the hearts of many social media users.

The video posted a few days ago has received thousands of views and likes. Social media users have been praising the enthusiasm of the Korean Jija in embracing Indian rituals. An Instagram user praised Jimin and wrote, “Jimin jiju is sooo kind he embraced and enjoyed our rituals with such vigour," another wrote, “Jiju be like aee halooo nachooo. (Brother-in-law be like lets dance.)"

One more user left a funny remark, “And the groom was like: eehhh.. I’m just gonna scream when they scream," a fourth wrote, “Jiju is cute though."

In addition to the previous video, another reel featuring the bride and groom dancing to the popular Korean song Gangnam Style is also receiving praise from social media users.

The story of Shivangi and Jimin’s wedding shows the power of love and the joy that comes with embracing diversity.

