'Kuch Toh Sharam Karo Janaab': Swiggy's Hilarious Dig At Viral Samosa-Pasta Fusion

A hilarious “Justice for Samosa" campaign has begun gaining massive traction on Instagram ever since a bizarre fusion of the delicious Indian snack and Italian pasta has come to the fore. The experimental recipe isn’t for faint-hearted foodies as social media users have already expressed their disgust over it in large numbers. What’s also stealing the limelight is the epic response from the online-food delivery platform Swiggy. A viral video of the ludicrous item opens with a person breaking apart the deep-fried triangle-shaped snack to reveal its inside content.

While many must have expected the usual appearance of a spiced potato and peas mixture, the insides of this outlandish dish left samosa lovers in a bit of trauma. Displayed on the camera was spiced red macaroni. Though Italian, the pasta filling appears to have been cooked in an Indian style with the addition of peas. “Kaha gya aloo ko dhundho (Where did the potato go, please someone find it)," read the funny caption of the clip. Take a look at the bizarre snack here:

As soon as the pasta samosa caught the attention of Swiggy, the company dropped an amusing response in the comment section of the post. “Kuch toh sharam karo janaab (Have some shame sir)," said the company.

What made it funnier was the hysterical reactions of samosa lovers. In dramatic feedback, a user wrote, “Both Indian and Italian commit suicide." Another asked, “Ye yaar humari favourite chizon ko hi kyu target kar rahe hai (Why are they only targetting our favourite things)." One more said, “Nowadays street vendors perform more experiments than scientists."

An Instagram user who seemed to be quite upset with the atrocious fusion expressed, “Atyachar band karo (Stop his torture)." Another added “Ye society tumhe accept nahi karegi (The society won’t accept you)."

Meanwhile, there was also a section that jokingly waged simultaneous campaigns titled “Justice for pasta" and “Justice for aloo." Attention-worthy was the comic reference made to Akshay Kumar’s song Jab Tak Rahega Samonse Mein Aloo from Mr. and Ms. Khiladi. A user commented, “Justice for Akshay Kumar because ‘Jab tak rahe ga samose main aloo, tera rahunga..’" One more joined the bandwagon to bring up Akshay Kumar’s romantic counterpart from the film, “Bechari Shalu ka kya hoga ab. Justice for shalu."

The video has been viewed by more than 6.8 million Instagram users.