'Kudos To The Efforts': Rescue Team Saves Bear From Open Well In Odisha

A trained rescue team stepped up to save the life of a bear who accidentally fell into an open well. The incident took place in the city of Nabarangpur in Odisha. Footage of the rescue mission was shared online by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda via Twitter. The visuals open with the trained team pulling the animal out of the well with the help of a rope. The task appears to be strenuous but the members eventually pull it off with great success. What’s attention-worthy is to watch the moment the bear gets placed inside a cage for its safe removal. For trapping the animal, the cage is set straight up in the direction the mammal is being pulled.

By the time the bear is taken out, it is also secured to be transported to its natural habitat. Towards the end, the visuals confirm the animal’s safe release into the wild. The officials unlock the cage door providing it with enough space to disperse in a forest area. The bear immediately steps out, running at full speed to make his way back home.

While sharing the video, the IFS officer tweeted the details of the incident, “Trained bear rescue team from Nabarangpur, successfully rescuing a bear that had fallen into an open well. Subsequently released in its habitat in the Kalahandi South division. Kudos to the team." The IFS officer also urged authorities to impose strict laws to avoid similar instances from happening in the future. “Time to have a strict law to prevent open wells in wildlife habitat," he concluded.

As soon as the video surfaced online, multiple social media users congratulated the team for successfully completing the mission while also lauding their relentless efforts. A user commented, “Kudos for rescuing that poor baby."

Another agreed with the IFS officer adding, “Absolutely true; no open wells to be allowed in wildlife habitat. Also, even in human habitat areas, all wells must be covered to avoid mishaps."

One more pointed out the major highlight of the video, “Great. The last part of getting the bear inside the cage is very cleverly done."

Meanwhile, a user said, “Wow, we have a trained bear rescue team, nice to know."