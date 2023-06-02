Kulfi Secures 14th Spot On World’s Best-Rated Frozen Desserts List

As the summer heat intensifies, our desire for a cool and satisfying treat becomes irresistible. While ice cream often takes centre stage, the world of frozen desserts also offers a plethora of options to satisfy one’s cravings. In a delightful post for dessert enthusiasts, Taste Atlas, a prominent online food guide, has unveiled its list of the best-rated frozen desserts from around the globe. Among the diverse range of choices, it was a moment of pride to see Indian kulfi and Kulfi falooda recognised as top-rated frozen delicacies on a global scale.

Kulfi is a traditional Indian ice cream known for its rich and creamy texture. It has won the hearts of dessert lovers across the globe, securing an impressive 14th position. Additionally, Kulfi Falooda is a combination of Kulfi, vermicelli noodles, rose syrup, dry fruits and various other toppings. It has also earned 30th place on the list.

It is believed that Kulfi has its origins in the Mughal Empire during the 16th century. The creative Mughal chefs decided to combine aromatic spices like saffron and pistachios into the mixture, creating a uniquely flavourful treat. To preserve and transport the dessert to warmer regions, they packed it into metal cones and froze it in a mixture of ice and salt. This innovative method resulted in the birth of Kulfi.

Meanwhile, Taste Atlas’ best-rated frozen desserts ranked Iran’s Bastani Sonnati at the top spot. Followed by Peru’s Queso Helado, Turkey’s Dondurma, USA’s Frozen Custard, Filipino ice cream Sorbetes, and the iconic Italian dessert Gelato al Pistachio also earned spots among the top 10.

Earlier, when the food guide released the list of the best-rated vegan dishes from around the world, the list featured seven Indian delicacies.

Leading the pack was Misal Pav, securing the 11th spot, followed by Aloo Gobi at number 20. Rajma, a staple dish, claimed the 22nd spot, while Gobi Manchurian captured the 24th position. Masala Vada delighted at number 27, while the iconic Bhel Puri earned recognition at the 37th spot. Finally, the comforting Rajma Chawal sealed its place at the 41st position.

From the rich and aromatic curries to the spicy and tangy street food, Indian cuisine never fails to amaze foodies.