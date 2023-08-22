Kurkure, Lays & More: Foodies Are Debating Over Best Indian Snacks And We Are Loving It

Indian snacks have a separate fanbase. From crunchy samosas to munchy aloo bhujias, dahi vadas, masala papads, and yoghurt-filled papdi chaats, all these snacks are loved widely by almost everyone. No matter how much we try to focus on eating healthy and nutritious food, there is no denying the fact that when we sit ideally, watch something on our cellphones or even binge-watch a show, we are inadvertently drawn towards comfort food items like chips, pakodas, and other similar food items.

Having said that, because of the numerous options available in the market, it becomes equally difficult to choose from just one snack. On that note, a Twitter user recently started an online debate, arguing that Kurkure Masala Munch is undoubtedly one of the best Indian snacks. And Twitter users flocked into the comments section in a never-ending battle of snacks.

“Tell me a better snack than this," tweeted a user on August 20, following which social media users started sharing some of the best Indian snacks, according to them. One of them dropped another version of Kurkure, known as Kurkure - Sizzling Hot in the comments, calling it to be “better." Meanwhile, another person hailed Kurkure Green Chutney Style to be their “favourite" flavour. Between Kurkure and Lays, a certain section of netizens had their votes dedicated toward Lays, debating between its various flavours. Let’s check out some of the other snack options as suggested by the internet population.

One user harboured a love for roasted Makhana and shared a picture of the same in the comments. Meanwhile, someone else shared a picture of a box of sweets, indicating their special love for desserts, which is also considered to be one of the greatest Indian snacks. Aloo bhujia too made a place in the Twitter thread, alongside delicious Indian nuts including cashews, almonds, and raisins.

Another snack that also found its way into the ongoing debate was the scrumptious bhel poori, loved by a majority of the people. Another Twitter user highlighted the never-refusable combo of a cup of hot tea and samosas, which is considered to be one of the finest food combos in the list of Indian snacks.