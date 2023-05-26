'Kya Samjhata Hai': Desi Mom Scolds Turkish Ice Cream Seller In Hilarious Video

Turkish ice cream vendors are known for their mischievous antics and delightful tricks. If you’ve ever encountered one of these vendors or seen their videos online, you know that their ice cream scooping skills are nothing short of mesmerising. It’s not uncommon to see them teasing and taunting their customers with playful back-and-forth tricks, making it seem like the ice cream is always just out of reach. But in the end, the vendors always deliver a delicious scoop, leaving their customers both satisfied and entertained.

While this experience can be quite fun for some, it may also perplex those unfamiliar with the concept. And this exactly happened when an Indian mom came face to face with a Turkish ice cream seller. In a video shared on Instagram by producer Krishika Lulla, one can see the amusing encounter between her mother and an ice cream vendor. Completely unaware of the unique serving style, the woman’s confusion is evident as the seller tosses the ice cream onto the stick, leaving her baffled. However, the playful trick did not last long as she swiftly grabbed the ice cream from him. Not only this, but Krishika Lulla’s mother also gave the seller a good old desi mom scolding, saying “Aapne aap ko kya samjhata hai (what do think of yourself?)"

Advertisement

“Moms first experience, having Turkish ice cream, she never fails to make us smile love you mom. MOM WAS UNWELL, JUST WANTED TO CHANGE HER MIND," she wrote in the caption.

Advertisement

Kishika Lulla’s viral video, shared just a month ago, continues to captivate social media users, garnering an incredible response. With over a million views and more than 3,00,000 likes, the video has struck a chord with viewers. In the comment section, people are enthusiastically sharing their own hilarious and heartwarming experiences. Reacting to the clip, a user wrote, “Video has gone viral and getting it on my WhatsApp from anyone and everyone ‘Don’t mess with The Sindhi mom’ I’m too watching this everyday."

Another user praising the desi mom wrote, “She is really all-rounder."

Adding to the humour, a third person stated, “Hahahahha, Just loved the way she grabbed it! Gotcha."

Another user wrote, “In my life have seen only one person aunty ji catching the ice cream soo fast."

“She is total fun and cute," another comment read.

Advertisement

Back in 2017, during the promotion of ‘Secret Superstar’ in Turkey, even Bollywood actor Aamir Khan had an unexpectedly delightful experience at a local Turkish ice cream stall. Taking a break from his busy schedule, the superstar decided to indulge in some ice cream. However, little did he know that he was about to be entertained by the talented ice cream vendor. Check out the video here:

What do you think of the Indian mother’s video?