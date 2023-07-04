Lagaan-Gadar: Movie Fans List ‘Barbie Vs Oppenheimer’ Clashes of Bollywood

The Barbie vs Oppenheimer box office battle has taken an amusing turn after it has sparked a Twitter trend which everyone is participating in. As a part of this latest trend, people have started posting movies that were released on the same day and gave a neck to neck competition. With this, it was also a tough call for the audience to decide as to which movie to pick first.

As per a report by Screenrant, the honored tradition to pit movies against each other is also intentional at times. This is called ‘counterprogramming,’ It is basically a way to draw audiences from one project to another.

Now, coming back to the trend, here are a few tweets:

Meanwhile, termed ‘Barbenheimer’ by fans, the double feature option has caught the attention of celebrities too, including Tom Cruise. He has claimed that he won’t be watching them on the same day. However, Cruise shared his plans to catch Cillian Murphy starrer on Friday and then enjoy Margot Robbie’s film on Saturday.