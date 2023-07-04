Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » Lagaan-Gadar: Movie Fans List ‘Barbie Vs Oppenheimer’ Clashes of Bollywood

Lagaan-Gadar: Movie Fans List ‘Barbie Vs Oppenheimer’ Clashes of Bollywood

As a part of the Barbie-Oppenheimer trend on Twitter, Bollywood buffs list epic movie clashes.

Advertisement

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: July 04, 2023, 16:38 IST

New Delhi, India

Movie Fans List ‘Barbie Vs Oppenheimer’ Clashes of Bollywood. (Image: Twitter/@MilanBarsopia)
Movie Fans List ‘Barbie Vs Oppenheimer’ Clashes of Bollywood. (Image: Twitter/@MilanBarsopia)

The Barbie vs Oppenheimer box office battle has taken an amusing turn after it has sparked a Twitter trend which everyone is participating in. As a part of this latest trend, people have started posting movies that were released on the same day and gave a neck to neck competition. With this, it was also a tough call for the audience to decide as to which movie to pick first.

Also Read: Bengaluru Man Gambled Away Rs 70 Lakh, Here’s How He Reunited With Upset Family

Advertisement

As per a report by Screenrant, the honored tradition to pit movies against each other is also intentional at times. This is called ‘counterprogramming,’ It is basically a way to draw audiences from one project to another.

Now, coming back to the trend, here are a few tweets:

Meanwhile, termed ‘Barbenheimer’ by fans, the double feature option has caught the attention of celebrities too, including Tom Cruise. He has claimed that he won’t be watching them on the same day. However, Cruise shared his plans to catch Cillian Murphy starrer on Friday and then enjoy Margot Robbie’s film on Saturday.

top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • Also Read: ‘What’s Stopping You?’: Viral Pic of Couple Kissing While Hanging on Train Gets Hilarious Replies

    In a conversation with Sydney Morning Herald, Tom said, “I want to see both Barbie and Oppenheimer. I’ll see them opening weekend."

    Follow us on

    first published: July 04, 2023, 16:38 IST
    last updated: July 04, 2023, 16:38 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App