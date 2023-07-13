Landlord Arrested For Secretly Installing Camera In Women Tenants' Room

In a disturbing turn of events, a house owner in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills area was apprehended on July 11 after being accused of secretly installing a hidden camera in the room of two female tenants. The accused, identified as Syed Salim, is now facing serious legal consequences following a complaint filed by the victims.

Salim, the owner of a five-storey building in Hailam Colony near Jubilee Hills, rented out one of the vacant flats while residing on the first floor himself. Unbeknownst to two young women who became tenants in that flat, their privacy was about to be violated.

After residing in the rented flat for several months, the tenants started experiencing frequent power outages. Troubled by it, they decided to seek the help of an electrician to examine the electricity meter box situated in their room. However, what they discovered inside the meter box left them in utter shock - a concealed CCTV camera.

Unknown to the tenants, Salim had discreetly connected the hidden camera to his personal computer in his room and synchronized it with a mobile application. Unfortunately, this allowed Salim to invade the young women’s privacy and indulge in voyeuristic behaviour as they went about their daily routines. However, their discovery of the hidden camera on a Monday night prompted them to conduct a thorough investigation.