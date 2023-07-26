Larger-Than-Life Barbie 3D Display At Burj Khalifa Is Surreal, But There’s A Twist

It’s a Barbie world and we are loving it! The world has transformed into a pink-tastic land. Thanks to Greta Gerwig— Barbie fever has reached all the corners and this new video shows how the excitement hasn’t waned even a bit. The clip features the original Barbie, donning her iconic white-black swimsuit, and stepping out of a pink box against the backdrop of Dubai’s iconic skyscraper, Burj Khalifa.

But before you get all excited, the clip in question is not an actual real-world transformation but rather a CGI ad campaign created by the UAE social media agency, Eye Studio. This comes as a part of their marketing campaign ahead of Barbie’s release in the UAE. While the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starring Barbie movie premiered in India on July 21, it is scheduled to arrive in UAE theatres on August 31. The marketing team has been working tirelessly to create excitement and anticipation for the film, and their efforts are evident through this unique campaign. Along with the video, the social media agency wrote, “Hi Barbie, are you looking for Ken?"

Advertisement

Within no time, fans rushed to the comment section and shared their excitement. A fan wrote, “The marketing team of barbie needs a standing ovation"

One of them compared Barbie with Talyor Swift. “She looks like Taylor swift," the fan wrote.

Complimenting the agency, a social media user wrote, “Dubai always out-do themselves"

“I need someone in Dubai to confirm RN if this is even real," a fan wrote.

An individual wondered about how the ad was made. “Is this AI or did they did they really construct this Barbie monstrosity; it’s kinda cool but freaky as hell at the same time," they wrote.