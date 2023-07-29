Leopard Tries To Attack Sleeping Dog In A Housing Society, Watch What Happens Next

In recent years, leopard attacks have become a common concern in urban areas, as these wild animals enter into human-inhabited areas in search of prey. Nashik City recently experienced one such incident, where CCTV footage from a compound has now gone viral, capturing a dramatic encounter. The footage shows a leopard sneaking into the residential complex and attacking a sleeping dog in the corridor. However, another brave dog quickly comes to the rescue, barking non-stop at the animal. The big cat can be seen returning to the spot, but the dogs courageously chased it away once again.

The brave act of the dogs in Adgaon Shivar area has captured the attention, as they defended the area from the leopard. However, the incident has also raised concerns among the residents about the escalating sightings of the wild cat in residential areas across Maharashtra.

The forest department officer, Vrishali Gade, provided insights into the incident, confirming that the leopard entered the compound of a bungalow owned by Prabhavkar Manude in Adgaon Shivar.

“There is a possibility that the leopard came from the field area nearby the residence. In cooperation with the forest department, we have begun the procedure to put up a cage. However, there is no information on the leopard harming any citizen in the area", Gade told ANI.

Earlier this week, another sighing of leopard wandering around the sets of the Marathi TV serial Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta in Film City, Mumbai was caught on camera. The unexpected appearance of the wild cat caused panic among the cast and crew, who witnessed the leopard walking on top of the structures of the set. The incident took place on Wednesday at 4:00 PM. Some people managed to capture footage which quickly went viral.

Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, President of All Indian Cine Workers Association, had expressed concern over the incident. He highlighted that similar incidents have occurred in the past.