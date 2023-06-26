'Let Kids Earn For Themselves': Haryana Man's Unique Retirement Strategy Has Many Takers

Haryana resident Dharamveer has become popular for his retirement plan after he shared a video on Instagram. While the majority of parents work to amass cash for the benefit of their kids, Dharamveer has taken an entirely another route. He can be seen relaxing in a pool in the video and expressing his pure enthusiasm at the possibility of fully appreciating his retirement.

People have been shocked by Dharambir’s outspoken claim that he has no plans to leave his children with even a single dime. He is adamant that his children must learn how to support themselves, and he questions why they cannot become wealthy on their own. He can be seen saying in the video that he has worked hard his entire life, and now it’s time for him to enjoy the results of his labour. Let my kids experience the exhilaration of self-sufficiency!

He captioned this video, “Apne liye kamao aulad apne liye khud kamayegi #life #lifelession #oldman #swimmingpool #enjoy #viralreels."

The video has been posted by the official handle of dharambirharyana and has received more than 1 Lakh likes. The social media fans have filled the comment section of this post with funny reactions. A user wrote, “Uncle Puneet superstar", while the other user wrote, “Bahut ache" (very good)

Let us tell you that, Dharambir has over 100,000 followers on Instagram. He is famous for the name monk in a club. He keeps posting such videos on Instagram and is quite popular. There are many videos on his Instagram page.

Earlier in another video he can be seen showing anger at a friend who, betrayed and blocked him after taking Rs 25, from him.

