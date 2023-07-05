'Lifelong Trauma': US Teen Wearing Spider-Man Costume Subjected To Brutal Bullying

A 15-year-old boy from New York was bullied brutally that it led to a bloodied and broken nose. The clip of the incident has been doing rounds on the internet. It shows Aydin Pedone from Hudson Falls surrounded by a group of bullies. New York Post reported that he was lured to a local park where this incident happened. Upon being cornered, a girl approached him. She tried to hit him in the face. However, Aydin was able to dodge the first hit. As soon as he began to regather himself, the girl hit him on the nose. She then walked away laughing. The bullies were also seen hurling insults at him and filming him. Aydin Pedone was seen knocked back against a fence. When he was able to pull himself together, he took off the Spider-man mask and revealed a mangled nose.

New York Post also reported that the teenager had to require a procedure to heal his nose. The incident has not gone unnoticed by online communities. A GoFundMe page has been set up for the teenager. It has raised over $10,000 (over rs 8.21 lakh) to help fund Aydin’s martial arts training. What’s more, a superhero-themed cookout was organized at the park where he was assaulted. It was a symbolic gesture to take back the park. Cosplayers from the United States have recorded videos of support and shared them under the hashtag “Aydins Heroes"

Aydin’s mother, Shellie Pedone shared her thoughts on Facebook. She wrote, “My son was attacked for the purpose of bored teenage entertainment, targeted for being different than them, and viciously attacked because of having the courage to stand out from the crowd and be himself." She added, “He has that kind of heart that only sees the good in people. Is this the kind of kid that deserves to have his nose broken, unprovoked, and witnessed by nearly a dozen peers standing around to watch, record and laugh at him?"