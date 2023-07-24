Woman's CV With 13 Years of Experience as 'Homemaker' Goes Viral on LinkedIn, Internet Reacts

In many cases, an employment gap in a CV is not considered to be that great. To justify that, people add various things. For instance, some might add up a hobby that they took or maybe a skill that they learnt. However, this one woman decided to add the real reason for her employment gap and it has impressed many people on social media. Yugansh Chokra, founder of content marketing company Growthic, took to LinkedIn and shared a CV as he lauded the woman for being so honest. In the CV, you can see that the woman has attributed her employment gap to being a full time home maker. Yes, you read that right.

The woman justified a 13-year by listing her experience as a homemaker and highlighting her valuable skills. Yugansh mentioned how this CV makes her stand out. Taking to LinkedIn, he wrote, “And the reason I love this is because managing a family is a real task, something that can’t be undervalued. Less than 20% of women in India are working in a professional capacity. Gender gaps in housework participation are the largest among couples with children. It’s a real job, you can’t just discount the amount of work someone has to do to manage a family. Thoughts on this type of CV?"

Along with this, he shared an image of the CV. In the image, you can see that the woman has mentioned all the skills that she learnt as a part of being a home maker. Here, have a look for yourself:

