Lion Climbs Atop Tree To Escape A Herd Of Buffalos, Here’s What Happened Next

Wildlife videos on the internet make for entertaining and educational watch. Along with giving information about how animals coexist and live in their habitats, their face-offs make some of the most interesting videos. Often luck takes a U-turn and shows us how a predator gets in trouble while dealing with their prey if they don’t play it well. One such video of a lion scared of a herd of buffaloes has gone viral on YouTube.

Shared by the channel Maasai Sightings, the clip’s caption reads: “Buffalos put male lion on a tree". The video starts with a lion atop a tree, while a herd of buffalos watches it. Once the lion gets down, it tries to attack the buffaloes. As soon as it advances, the buffaloes show courage and head towards the lion. This makes the lion retreat a little. The jungle king then tries to attack again, but one of the buffaloes reacts violently and starts running towards the lion with its horns pointing towards the lion.

The buffalo follows the lion a little and chases it off. The lion then finally goes away into the wild as it feels helpless in front of the herd. Such unsuccessful hunts show us that often a strong predator can be chased off if a herd works together and doesn’t abandon one of its own.

The footage has more than 32 lakh views on the video-sharing platform. People discussed the lion in the comments. One user commented, “Lion is definitely outnumbered but doesn’t give up easily. He did drive them back." Another user wrote, “He’s BIG! The tree branch looked like it wanted to snap under the burden of holding him up!" A third user expressed, “Poor lion. In most cases, it’s food fights back. It’s not easy to be a lion."

One of the users tried to educate and wrote, “I didn’t see the Lion being threatened. The Lion must have been in a good mood; he is not hungry… You could still see the traits of him being the king of the forest, despite being outnumbered. He however chose to follow one of the strategic defensive balances ‘he who runs away lives to fight another day’. LION IS STILL THE KING OF THE ANIMAL KINGDOM!"

