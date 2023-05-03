Trends :Salman KhanViral VideoDavid BeckhamKritika MalikBengaluru Sale Fight
Home » Viral » Lion Cub Turns Assistant For Wildlife Photographer, Adorable Visual Goes Viral

Lion Cub Turns Assistant For Wildlife Photographer, Adorable Visual Goes Viral

The distance between the man and the lion cub is dangerously close but they seem to be at ease in each other’s company.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 15:54 IST

Delhi, India

The cub is perched on a chair kept beside the photographer. (credits: Twitter/@AnimalBeingBro5)
The cub is perched on a chair kept beside the photographer. (credits: Twitter/@AnimalBeingBro5)

A wildlife photographer’s adventurous exploits in the desert ended up in him gaining the most unexpected work assistant. An adorable video of the man alongside an adorable lion cub has gained massive traction on social media. The clip captures the wildlife photographer lying on the sand with a camera in his hand. The wild animal can be seen perched on a chair kept beside him. The distance between the two is dangerously close but they seem to be at ease and comfortable in each other’s company.

At one point, the photographer shares a bright smile while looking directly into the animal’s eyes. “The photographer’s assistant," reads the caption of the viral video. Take a look at it here:

With over 13.8 million views, the video has left animal lovers in awe of the duo. A user commented, “Just a man and his lion friend taking pictures."

Another highlighted, “The way they looked away at the same time was cool."

One more noted, “The cubs of the big cats are really very adorable and naturally likable. They are so much innocent personified."

Meanwhile, a Twitterati said, “This little one is so chilled out and relaxed. Look at him he is clearly enjoying his time."

The video was initially uploaded on the Instagram profile of the wildlife photographer back in the month of February. A report by The Epoch Times identifies the man to be Djamel Hadj Aissa, who hails from Ghardaia in Algeria. The lion cub beside him was reportedly brought up in his backyard.

While opening up about the viral video, Djamel told the portal, it was the first time the lion cub ever accompanied him. “She sat on my chair and observed what I was doing," said the photographer. It was his nephew Faycal who captured their friendly moment when the duo gazed together in the same direction. Djamel says how people have grown to love their bond on social media.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Co6sAhPo_-t/

His passion for photography reportedly began at the mere age of 15 when his father gifted him a camera.

first published: May 03, 2023, 15:54 IST
last updated: May 03, 2023, 15:54 IST
