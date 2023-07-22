Lioness Chews On Leaves In A Never-seen-before Viral Video; Internet Is Amazed

We’ve all heard of the mighty lion, the undisputed king of the jungle, and an apex predator on land. Known for their ferocity and prowess in hunting down their prey, lions are often associated with strength and fearlessness. But, in a recent viral video, it has been seen that the long-standing belief about lions has been defied, leaving the internet in awe and surprise.

The viral video, shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda, features a lioness displaying an unexpected behaviour – eating grass and leaves. The fascinating clip captures the lioness holding onto the branches of a tree and chewing on the green foliage. In the wild, such an act might seem out of character for the mighty predator, but there are intriguing reasons behind this surprising behaviour.

IFS Susanta Nanda captioned the video, “Yes. Lions sometimes eat grass & leaves. It may come as a surprise, but there are many reasons why they eat grass & leaves. It helps them to settle stomach aches and in extreme cases provides water."

The video quickly garnered over 37,000 likes on the micro-blogging site, and netizens were left both amazed and delighted by the unusual sight. Several Twitter users shared their own experiences of witnessing similar behaviour in their pets, drawing parallels between domestic cats and wild lions.

One user remarked, “It looks so cute. The excellent camera makes you feel you are right next to it. Yes, all cats, big or small, and even dogs, eat grass and leaves to help proper digestion of food. Both my dog and cat nibble on leaves and grass sometimes when out in the garden."

Another user expressed gratitude for the surprising piece of information about lions, which challenged the conventional perception of these majestic creatures.

In a light-hearted remark, a user compared the lioness’s behaviour to humans consuming paan after a hearty non-vegetarian meal. They jokingly pondered whether lions, lacking access to paanwala (betel leaf sellers), create their version by munching on grass and leaves.