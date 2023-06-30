Lioness Drinks Water From A Bottle — We Have Officially Seen Everything

When you think about wildlife quenching their thirst, the picture that often comes to mind is that of a waterhole. It could be any man-made or natural water body that is within the access of the animal. No one can imagine a lioness going against her natural instinct and relying on a water bottle. In a video shared by Indian Forest Services officer Susanta Nanda, one such scene unfolds. The video begins to show a parched lioness rushing toward a man with a water bottle in his hand. Evidently thirsty, she puts unprecedented trust in her unlikely saviour. The man uses his free hand to pour water and the majestic creature consumes it with big gulps. It shows an act of pure reliance on human aid.

The IFS officer also borrowed a poignant quote from Loren Eiseley to use in his tweet. It read, “If there is magic on this planet, it is contained in water." If that does not perfectly encapsulate what is shown in the video nothing will. With a little help, the lioness is able to get much-needed relief from her thirst. The clip is also a gentle reminder of the impact that small acts of kindness can have in the world.

In total agreement with Officer Nanda, social media users shared their own thoughts on the video. Many remarked on how important it was to save water and thereby save lives. Others commented on how touching and beautiful the clip was. “So beautiful," a user wrote.

“Very true, water is life," another tweet read.

A user wrote, “Let us learn to use this magic judiciously."

In another usual incident, an elderly lion decided to show two other lions who is the real king of the jungle. When two lions decide to come and provoke the elderly lion, the majestic creatures remain calm at first. Eventually, it decides it has had enough. Stepping into his power, the elderly lion chases away one of the two lions. The video’s caption explained the male lion’s behaviour in the wild. It is a way to exhibit dominance to protect its territory. All of this is evident in the way the lion roars, in his hunting techniques, and in its ability to mark territories.