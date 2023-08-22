Lioness Jumps Inside A Tourist Van On Safari; Here's What Happened Next

A jungle safari is a way to get a closer look at the wild animals. What if these animals get a bit too close to the humans during one such safari? A video showcasing a similar situation is going viral on social media. The clip shows how a lioness jumps into a safari van carrying tourists. What’s shocking is that the travellers seem to be at ease with the animal’s presence. In fact, they even cuddle with the lioness one by one. The lioness, without a care in the world, started to rub itself and cuddle with the group of tourists. The people, seemingly unafraid of the wild animal, petted it on the head while it showed affection to them. The on-lookers recorded the whole encounter.

The clip was posted on Twitter. The tweet on the video read, “OMG never thanks!" The post got 18.4 million views on the social media platform. Netizens expressed awe and fear in the comments. One user said, “Good kitty," the next comment read, “I will never try this." Another user said, “It’s a cool experience if you live through it." One comment gave it a practical approach, “Things can get scary so fast and I won’t risk it lol."