'Literally Like Matrix': Passengers Severely Injured In Turbulence-Hit US Flight

The flight took off from Asheville, North Carolina and was heading to PIE when it experienced severe turbulence. Around 4 passengers were injured.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 15, 2023, 12:03 IST

Delhi, India

The flight was carrying 179 passengers and 6 crew members.
Multiple passengers aboard a US flight had to be taken out on stretchers after the plane struggled with extreme turbulence before landing. The incident occurred on a North Carolina-bound Allegiant flight travelling from Asheville to PIE, as per News Channel 8 affiliate WFLA. Reportedly the flight consisting of 179 passengers and 6 crew members landed at the St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport on Wednesday, July 12. Two flight attendants and two passengers on the plane were seriously injured and transported to a medical centre for treatment upon arrival.

During an interaction with WFLA, passenger Paul Harris shared his personal account of the plane ride stating he has never experienced such a burst of turbulence on a flight before. He recalled the flight dropping which led a person sitting nearby him to hit the ceiling. “There was a sudden burst of turbulence and then major, major turbulence. The plane felt like it dropped pretty considerably. Several people, including a lady in my row, hit the ceiling," he explained. According to him, the overhead bins of the aircraft opened up during the bumpy incident. He claimed the cabinets could not be closed because they eventually broke.

Another passenger identified to be Lisa Spriggs stated the turbulence was so violent that she saw a flight attendant getting tossed in that air like the character Neo from The Matrix movie. Lisa suggested that the crew member broke her ankle after she witnessed her go up and pushed down at high speed. Calling the scenario “petrifying", Lisa told WFLA, “She was literally like Matrix. Watched her go up in the air, and just land straight down." In addition to this, the passenger claimed another crew member also happened to have broken her ankle with her bone protruding.

    • In an official statement, a representative of Allegiant confirmed to News Channel 8, that the plane eventually landed normally and “taxied to the gate under its own power." The airline added they will continue to investigate the incident to find the root cause of the problem. “We will continue to investigate the incident in coordination with the FAA and NTSB and will provide more information as soon as it becomes available. No additional details can be confirmed at this time," they stated.

    Soon upon arrival paramedics assessed the injured people and were sent to hospital for further evaluation.

    first published: July 15, 2023, 12:03 IST
    last updated: July 15, 2023, 12:03 IST
