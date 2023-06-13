Little Girl Dancing To Deepika Padukone's Besharam Rang Screams Adorable

Pathaan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, is still making waves and its song Besharam Rang, has become a sensation since it was released. Recently, a delightful video captured the attention of social media users, as it showcased a toddler named Ayra imitating Deepika Padukone’s dance moves from the song. The video has quickly amassed over 6 lakh views. In the heartwarming footage, the little girl can be seen watching the music video on TV and recreating Deepika’s steps. The innocence and enthusiasm of the young dancer have touched the hearts of many.

Watch the video below:

Advertisement

In response to the video, one user commented, “When she got on the floor for the move." Another user shared their admiration, saying, “Bless her heart! She remembers the steps, leg movements, and the whole sequence."

A comment expressed excitement for the child’s potential, stating, “Definitely a star in the making."

Another user praised the quick learning ability, exclaiming, “OMG, they learn so quickly."

Earlier, former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan delighted his followers with an adorable video featuring his younger son, Suleiman, dancing to the tune of Jhoome Jo Pathaan from Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster hit.

Sharing the clip on Twitter and tagging SRK, Irfan playfully wrote, “Khansaab, please add one more cutest fan to your list."

The response from Shah Rukh was swift, as he affectionately referred to the two-year-old as Chota Pathaan. In his reply, SRK tweeted, “Yeh tumse zyaada talented nikla. Chota Pathaan." (He turned out to be more talented than you. Little Pathaan).