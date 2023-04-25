Little Girl's 'Exceptional Talent And Creativity' Impresses PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made Tuesday a bit musical for his followers. PM Modi shared the video of a little girl, Shalmalee, playing the piano in sync with a woman singing Pallavagala Pallaviyali. The video, first posted by a user named Ananth Kumar, shows Shalmalee perfectly playing Pallavagala Pallaviyali on the piano as a woman sings the soothing track. The girl even joins in between to hum the track along with the singer. Shalmalee’s musical talent will surely leave you with a smile on your face.

“This video can bring a smile on everyone’s face. Exceptional talent and creativity. Best wishes to Shalmalee!" PM Modi tweeted.

Watch:

Twitter users were amazed by Shalmalee’s talent. Many even called the youngster “exceptional".

Social media users thanked PM Modi for re-sharing the video despite his busy schedule. “Truly people’s PM, even in the busy schedule, to take time & appreciate exceptional talent, speak volume of your humility. This little girl will cherish your kind gesture for rest of her life & will encourage her to be best she can be in her life," a comment read.

A lot of people said that the clip brought a smile to their faces.

“Beautiful, so talented… She was so in sync with the tune and her little fingers were very much matching up," a comment read.

One user provided more details about Shalmalee.

A few users shared other videos of children’s exceptional musical talent in the reply section.

Written by Kannada poet KS Narasimha Swami, Pallavagala Pallaviyali was originally crooned by Ratnamala Prakash.

This is not the first time PM Modi has made efforts to popularise the talent shown by Indians. Earlier, he had shared a series of sketches by Padma Shri awardee Premjit Baria. The sketches depicted the historical landmarks of Diu.

“A few days ago, I received these amazing works of art from Shri Premjit Baria Ji, who has just been conferred the Padma Shri. The works include famous landmarks of Diu," PM Modi wrote. He hoped that more people would be inspired to visit Diu after seeing the drawings.

