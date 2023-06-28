Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Little Girl’s First Meeting With Her Baby Brother Is Too Adorable To Miss

Little girl was brimming with joy.(Credit:majicallynews/Instagram)
Little girl was brimming with joy.(Credit:majicallynews/Instagram)

The sibling bond is too special to describe. They might fight with each other but siblings also know that they always have each other’s back. Parents are always excited to witness the beautiful moment when siblings meet each other for the first time. Such tender moments are sure to leave a smile on your face. Take a look at this video for example. A little girl was meeting her baby brother for the first time ever. Sitting close to her father, the excited girl is all smiles when holding her brother for the first time. She looks like she is already in love with her sibling with the way she cannot stop smiling. But the heartwarming moment does not just end there. After affirming that he is indeed her little brother, the girl turns to her mother and says, “Thanks, Mom."

The video was shared on Instagram and is already making waves on the internet. At the end of the video, the little girl also snuggled close to her dad. The caption perfectly captures what everyone must be feeling. “Our hearts exploded when she thanked Mom at the end," it read. Check out the video right here:

Internet is loving every moment of the clip. People could not stop gushing over how sweet the girl was. To them, the parents were doing a wonderful job at raising her. Others remarked how they got emotional watching the video. After all, it was too precious to not shed a few tears over it. “What a sweet girl! Mom and Dad, you’re doing so awesome! Seeing others raising good humans just makes my heart swell so big," a comment read.

“Oh my god! I just instantly cried! How precious! Validates what an incredible gift it is to give your child a sibling," another user wrote.

A user commented, “Thanks mum, and that sweet laugh and the proudness of her little rother OMG so so sweet."

    • “OMG! That’s about the age I was gifted my 1st best friend. My mom had him, but he was mine. I love this!" a user commented.

    Other users also remarked how happy the girl looked on becoming an elder sister. Some shared their thoughts on how wonderful she would be with her duties. What are your thoughts on this beautiful video?

