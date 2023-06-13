Little Girl’s Reunion With Her Lost Pet Dog Is An Overflow of Emotions

Reunions always bring a wave of emotion and tears with all the nostalgia hitting you. Something similar happened in the case of this dog with a girl who raised it. The heartwarming clip of this special meet was shared on Twitter. The video depicts a mother and her daughter on a car ride before suddenly, they come across their missing pet dog. The mother quickly halts the car, and the young girl excitedly leaps out, rushing towards her long-lost companion. The dog also recognises the girl and joyfully rushes towards her.

Emotions overflow as tears stream down the girl’s face, as she tells her mother, “I found her." The girl further embraces the dog tightly, refusing to let go, she says, “I found you," over and over again.

“Mom and daughter found their dog who got lost," read the caption while the overlay text in the video reads, “Never underestimate a little girl’s love for her dogs."

With over 5 million views, the emotional video has deeply resonated with viewers around the world. One Twitter user shared how it reminded them of their childhood.

Another person expressed how sweet the moment was, admitting that they would “cry like a baby," in the same situation.

An observer pointed out the dog’s fearful face and body language when being grabbed.

A user shared a personal experience of their own, recalling the worry they felt when their own pet went missing.

One person described the joyous feeling of their lost dog returning home after a long period.

In another incredible instance, a golden retriever named Cooper embarked on a long journey to find its previous owners. Cooper was rescued from a kennel and adopted by someone in Northern Ireland, but later he went missing. For nearly a month, Cooper travelled and covered over 65 km, finding his way through dense forests, and roads, mostly wandering at night.