'Live And Let Live': Couple Fights With Aunties in Delhi Metro For Accusing Them of 'Standing Closely'

Fight breaks out in Delhi Metro after aunties accuse a couple of standing closely. Twitter says, 'live and let live.'

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 15:27 IST

New Delhi, India

Couple Fights With Aunties in Delhi Metro For Accusing Them of 'Standing Closely'. (Image: Twitter/@GharKeKalesh)
In recent times, a lot of images and videos have been surfacing from the Delhi metro. Sometimes it is people fighting and other times it’s a couple getting intimate. The latter, however, has sparked a lot of debate every now and then. While one section of people say it is okay to express love in public, others are against it and deem it as ‘vulgarity’. Now another video which has surfaced on social media shows a couple fighting with two aunties in Delhi metro. In the video, the aunties can be seen accusing the couple for standing close to each other. On the other hand, the couple claims that they did nothing wrong and both of them should mind their own business.

Also Read: Image of Couple Kissing Inside Delhi Metro Goes Viral And People Want to ‘Normalise’ it

“Kuch sharam karo," one of the aunties tells the boy as he gets angry. Soon, the girl also joins him in fighting against the ladies. The couple requests the aunties to sit elsewhere if they have so much problem. However, these aunties are reluctant to moving and stick by their point.

Here is the video:

The video has not only sparked a debate on Twitter about how wrong it is to target couples but many are also criticising the aunties. “These aunties are a menace. Kudos to this boy, this is exactly how they should be dealt with," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “population through the roof but aunties have a problem when people show a little bit of affection towards each other??? first of all you’re sitting barefoot w your stank ass feet just hanging outside, maybe worry about your lack of social etiquette first."

    What is your take?

    first published: June 27, 2023, 15:27 IST
