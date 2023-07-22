Live Music Festivals Could Reduce Bat Activity, Scientists Find

Summer is traditionally the season of many music festivals, which is good news for music lovers, but not so good news for bats. These animals are highly sensitive to noise and can become disorientated by the noise generated by such events, according to a British study. Researchers at the Universities of Bath and the West of England in the UK have been investigating the effects of noise pollution, particularly from music festivals, on these small mammals. To do this, they conducted an experiment at 10 sites in England and Wales, frequented by different bat species, over two nights. The first was a “control" night during which the scientists played no music, while they broadcast background noise (with an average sound volume of 42.82 dB) and 10-minute medleys (with an average sound volume of 98.74 dB). These medleys were composed of five tracks from different musical genres, to best recreate the diverse programming of most festivals.

The research team found a decline in nocturnal activity in all bat species studied when exposed to loud music. This was around 47% for bats belonging to the Nyctalus/Eptesicus species, compared with 32% for Pipistrellus pipistrellus. This makes them the bats most tolerant of the noise pollution caused by a music festival.

While some bat species are less affected by loud music than others, these mammals are not insensitive to noise. Nocturnal animals rely heavily on their hearing to glean the information they need to survive, whether it’s to orient themselves in space, find food, reproduce or avoid potential predators. Altering soundscapes can therefore hamper their ability to recognize and differentiate important acoustic cues, as the scientists explain in their study, recently published in the journal, British Ecological Society.