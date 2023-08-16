Lizard in Sambar, Rat in Gravy: 5 Times When Indians Were Left With Bad Taste in Their Mouths

Imagine going to your favourite restaurant, ordering the most scrumptious dish and just when you put it in your plate to devour every bit of it, you find a dead rat or insect. Scary, right? However, recently, many people have had to go through such scary incidents. Not only do such incidents raise a question on the hygiene conditions but also pose a serious threat to the consumer’s health.

Here is a list of a few such incidents which left people in complete shock.

Rat Found in Food at Bandra Restaurant

Advertisement

An eatery in Mumbai’s Bandra allegedly served rat instead of chicken to a Goregaon resident. He later filed a complaint for the same. The restaurant, however, has accused the Goregaon man and his friend of being “drunk" and “trying to extort money" from them. A senior bank manager and his friend filed a complaint at Bandra police station on Monday, as they claimed that they were shocked to find a piece of “rat meat" in the chicken dish they had ordered at Papa Pancho Da Dhaba at Pali Naka on Sunday night.

Man Finds Lizard in Sambar At Top Delhi Restaurant

A man who went to dine out with his friends at Delhi’s popular South Indian restaurant, Saravana Bhavan, was in for a rude shock when he discovered a dead lizard in his sambar. Recognised as Pankaj Agarwal, the man had visited the restaurant in Delhi’s Connaught Place with his friends and had ordered Sambar Dosa there. In a video that went viral on social media, the man can be seen holding up the dead lizard in his spoon. It is evident that he had taken a few bites of the dish before discovering the lizard.

Advertisement

Dead Rat Found on Food Court Table At Bengaluru’s IKEA

Advertisement

A woman who recently visited the IKEA store in Bengaluru had a horrifying experience when a mouse fell from the ceiling onto her table while she was enjoying her meal at the popular furniture retailer’s food court. Twitter user @Sharanyashettyy shared shocking images of the incident, showing the dead mouse on the table with their snacks. Alongside the pictures, she expressed her disbelief, stating, “Wtf.. guess what fell on our food table at IKEA… I can’t even. We were eating and this rat just dropped dead… Most bizarre moment ever!"

Advertisement

Man Finds Alive Rat Inside Bread Packet Delivered By Blinkit

For a Twitter user, ordering bread online turned out to be one of the most unpleasant experiences of his entire life. The problem was not that the bread was stale, but he was shocked to discover an alive rat inside the packet. Named Nitin Arora, the consumer used Blinkit to procure an instant delivery of the grocery item. Sharing a photograph of the bread packet as proof, the user revealed his unpleasant experience on Twitter. He wrote, “Most unpleasant experience with Blinkit, where an alive rat was delivered inside the bread packet ordered on 1.2.23. This is alarming for all of us. If 10 minutes delivery has such baggage, Blinkit I would rather wait for a few hours than take such items."

Advertisement

Insect Found in Vegetarian Thali Served in Train

The food quality offered by Indian Railways has always been a point of worry. A traveler named Alok shared images of an insect found in the vegetarian thali served to him during a journey on the Chhapra Super-Fast Express. The passenger had ordered the food online through the vendors listed by IRCTC on their platform. Expressing his dissatisfaction, the passenger tagged railway authorities in a tweet.