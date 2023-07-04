Loaded With Ketchup, This Bizarre 'Egg Panipuri' Has Internet's Attention And Anger

Social media always astonishes us with the bizarre, good combinations curated by street vendors. They have an instinct for transforming the original dishes into some strange fusion that often fails to impress the foodies. In a recent bizarre event, a street vendor was seen selling Egg Panipuri, loaded with cheese. While the eggs can be prepared in various lip-smacking ways including omelettes or bhurji, this concept of Egg Panipuri has met with disapproval from Golgappa lovers!

This video sparked questions about the legitimacy of the dish and whether it should even be called Panipuri since it lacked both puri and pani. The Instagram reel highlights the process of preparing Egg Panipuri on a plate, with the egg as the foundation for the filling.

Advertisement

In the video, a street vendor arranges boiled eggs on a plate, followed by a generous topping of ketchup, cream, and a hefty portion of cheese. The vendor concludes the preparation by adding a special masala blend and garnishing with coriander. The video was posted by an Instagram account named Surti lalo, who captioned it: “Name: Egg Panipuri, fully loaded with tomato sauce, cream, cheese, and some special masala!!!"

Watch the video here:

Posted on May 26, the video has over 2.2 million views. People shared their insights in the comments section. Some of them even gave the dish a new name. “This is the foulest thing I’ve ever had the displeasure of seeing", one wrote.