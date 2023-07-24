Loan Request Of Rs 300 Crore For Buying Train Leaves Bank Employee Speechless

Sales calls can be sometimes annoying experiences. To meet targets, company representatives often make numerous calls daily, leading to various interactions with customers. Occasionally, these interactions can take an unexpected turn, leaving employees puzzled. A call recording of a bank employee named Nisha is going viral on the internet. During the call, she asks the man about his loan requirements, he casually expressed his desire for a loan of Rs 300 Crore to buy a train. Upon hearing the man’s request, Nisha goes speechless as she tries to process the unusual request.

After a brief pause, she continues and asks the man if he has taken any previous loans. To this, the man reveals that he had taken a loan before, but for an entirely different purpose. He humorously shares that he had taken a loan of Rs 1600 to purchase a Hero cycle. The audio ends abruptly, leaving listeners in splits.

The viral video, which was shared on July 15, has grabbed the internet’s attention with more than 1 million views. Social media users were totally entertained and couldn’t contain their laughter, resulting in a flood of hilarious responses.

Reacting to the recording, a user wrote, “Loan Aisa lo ki 4 log Bank Wale call block kar de. (Take a loan in such a way that the bank employees block your calls)."

Another wrote, “Well done! These guys deserve it."

A reaction read, “Bas itna confidence chahta hun. (Just want this much confidence)."

A user wrote, “Girl be like: 1600 ek sath diye nahi ja rahe hai aur inko 300 Crore chahiye. (He can’t even afford to pay Rs 1600 but want 300 Crore)."

Another commented, “Sigma Spotted."

One more wrote, “Nisha from bank be like: sorry wrong number."

In a similar instance of a call recording that went viral, a Noida-based singer named Pranjali prank called Domino’s Pizza. During the call, she impersonated Neha Kakkar and placed her order using the popular singer’s songs in a playful way. She showcased her talent by cleverly altering the lyrics of the songs to suit her pizza order, leaving the staff confused.

Sharing the video on Instagram, the singer wrote, “How Neha Kakkar orders pizza."