Look to 'Wrong Shoe Theory' For An Effortless Style Upgrade

Stop trying to find the perfect pair of shoes to complement your outfit for the day — or evening — it’s totally outdated! Now viral on social networks, ‘wrong shoe theory,’ teaches the art of using footwear to bring a touch of character to a look. It’s about finding that little je-ne-sais-quoi that makes all the difference, simply by choosing the wrong shoes. Here’s how it works.

They’re the icing on the cake, the ultimate finishing touch to a perfectly crafted look, and they therefore need to be chosen with the utmost care. And yet, finding the perfect pair of shoes for an evening dress, a suit or even flare jeans has become completely has-been. So forget pairing a cute floral summer dress with a pair of sandals or espadrilles, accessorizing your baggy jeans with a pair of sneakers, or completing your cowgirl outfit with cowboy boots, and start finding the shoes that are as mismatched as possible with your look of the day. This trend has a name, ‘wrong shoe theory,’ and it has already scored millions of views on TikTok.

User @toibycontinued and stylist and content creator Allison Bornstein are at the forefront of this new trend, which is drawing a huge following on the Chinese social network, where it has already racked up over 10 million views and counting. And, despite its unusual nature, ‘wrong shoe theory’ actually seems to work on all the outfits shared online by fashion fans, even though it challenges what were previously accepted as fundamentals of style. But are the rules of fashion ever set in stone? As its evocative name suggests, ‘wrong shoe theory’ is all about choosing the wrong shoes for a specific outfit. And here, ‘wrong’ means mismatched, not outright ugly.