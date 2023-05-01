Looking For Friendship With Girls, 71-Year-Old Mumbai Man Got Scammed Of Rs 4.4 Lakh

A retired accountant from Mumbai fell prey to an online scam and lost Rs 4.5 lakh in the process. The 71-year-old was lured with a pretext of friendship with beautiful girls. The elderly realised that he was being scammed after losing over Rs 4.5 lakh in the process. The victim has filed a complaint at the Samtanagar police station.

As reported by India.com, according to a police officer, the senior citizen, a resident of Thakur Complex in Kandivali, had received a message on his phone in March, inviting him to call a number for an opportunity to connect with beautiful girls. The victim fell for the scam and called the number, unaware of the fraud he was falling into.

The caller posed as a woman, sent him pictures of young and attractive girls and asked him to choose one after paying a fee of Rs 2100. He registered himself and transferred the amount via NEFT. This was followed by a series of transactions, in which the scammer convinced the victim to pay more money on various pretexts, such as dating the girl, hotel charges, etc.

Advertisement

After paying the registration fee, the caller sent him pictures of girls. However, the demands for money continued, the caller even promised to return all the money after the successful registration. Eventually, the 71-year-old realised he was being scammed after running out of funds and later borrowing money from friends.

The investigation revealed that the retired accountant had been conned of Rs 4.42 lakh.

“We have registered the case under Sections 419 and 420 of IPC and Sections 66 (c) and (d) of the IT Act and have begun an investigation. We have written to the banks and told them to provide details of the account to which the money was sent by the victim," the police officer added.

This is yet another example of how people become victims of online scams and frauds and highlights the need for greater awareness. It is important to remember that scammers are always looking for opportunities to trap people. Individuals must be alert of any such activity that requires them to pay money without any proper verification.

Read all the Latest News here