Home » Viral » 'Looks Like An Action Movie Scene': Car Goes Flying After Hitting Tow Truck's Ramp

'Looks Like An Action Movie Scene': Car Goes Flying After Hitting Tow Truck's Ramp

The footage of the incident was captured on the bodycam of a Lowndes County Sheriff’s officer.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 02, 2023, 16:48 IST

Delhi, India

The accident took place in Georgia on May 24.(Credits: Twitter}
The accident took place in Georgia on May 24.(Credits: Twitter}

It was quite a sight on a highway in Georgia, US when motorists witnessed a high-speed crash involving a passenger car and a tow truck. The dramatic moment showing the car in the air and then crashing within seconds has left the internet equal parts terrified and fascinated. The footage of the incident was captured on the bodycam of a Lowndes County officer and shared online on CNN’s Twitter handle. The clip features the officer quickly responding to the scene of the crash that took place in Georgia on May 24. The video opens with police stationed on one side of the highway appearing to inspect another vehicle reported to be flipped over.

An officer begins to move closer to the wreck when a speeding car moves close to a tow truck parked on the other side of the highway. If the video is anything to go by, it seems that the driver failed to notice the parked vehicle and marches on its lowered ramp. In a blink, the speeding car sails up the slope and is airborne before crashing.

The police officer nearby sprints at full speed toward the crashed car and can be heard requesting immediate EMS assistance for the driver. The footage ends with debris floating across the highway. Watch the accident here:

A report by People suggests the driver was a 21-year-old resident of Tallahassee. A spokesperson from the Georgia DPS public information officer confirmed to the portal the driver was taken to the South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta. They reportedly survived the crash but suffered serious injuries.

Upon watching the crash scene, social media users were quick to draw the real-life accidents’ similarities to the stunts shown in movies. A user reacted, “It looks like a scene from an action movie

Another advised, “Human needs to stop watching ‘Fast & Furious’ movies and start ‘watching’ the road. I am glad the driver survived."

One more said, “Better than most choreographed stunts I see in movies! Glad the driver survived."

The officer who responded to the crash also suffered minor injuries after getting caught in the debris, as per the publication.

