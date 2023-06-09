'Lord Have Mercy': Instagram Crash Sparks Hilarious Meme Fest

In case you were one of those scrolling through Instagram and suddenly found your favourite app frozen, you are not alone. In a twist of digital fate, Instagram, the beloved photo-sharing app, suffered an outage this morning, leaving some of the users in a state of panic and boredom. As the app succumbed to the virtual chaos, the internet’s humour heroes swiftly swooped in. Turning to Twitter to unleash a barrage of uproarious memes that had the online world in stitches. After all, just because one app had a meltdown does not mean the fun should stop. As Instagram’s absence from the digital realm left users twiddling their thumbs, Twitter became the refuge for the social media deprived. The Twittersphere quickly transformed into a meme factory, churning out witty, relatable, and downright hilarious creations that perfectly captured the situation.

From GIFS depicting desperate Instagrammers trying to cope with the anxiety and sharing they just want to get through the night scrolling at reels to memes of people flocking to Twitter since the photo-sharing app was down, the creativity knew no bounds. Users hilariously lamented their inability to have their routinely scrolling sessions.

One user shared the GIF of Sheldon Cooper from Big Bang Theory breathing into a paper bag. The perfect solution to calm down some nerves, as was the case during the Instagram down. They wrote, “Is Instagram down again? Someone confirm please," accompanied by a crying emoji.

Another user wrote, “Everyone going to Twitter to check if Instagram is down." The GIF along with it was the perfect way to sum up the entire situation. After all, a hulked-up man darting through glass doors might just be the physical manifestation of everyone’s desperation in such dire times.

And of course, a meme fest is never complete without Homer Simpson making it to the party. The cartoon character was seen dashing to the Twitter logo and away from the Instagram logo. The tweet read, “Me going to Twitter to see if Instagram is down for everybody."

You need to go no further than this hilarious GIF to understand how fast (literally in the case of this GIF) were people making their way over to the microblogging platform. “Me: Instagram down -> Twitter," read the tweet.

Check out some more hilarious memes on Instagram down right here: