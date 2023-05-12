Lost To The Seas: Scientists Uncover 7,000-Year-Old Highway On Ocean Floor

Archaeologists have made an incredible discovery off the coast of the Croatian island of Korcula. After examining satellite images of the water around the submerged Neolithic site of Soline, they found a 13-foot-wide prehistoric highway buried 13-16 feet beneath the surface of the Mediterranean Sea. The highway is believed to have been built by an ancient Hvar culture, and it may have once connected a now-submerged Neolithic site to the island of Korcula. The snaps and clips of this astonishing discovery were shared on Facebook and a caption explaining just what the viewers were seeing. It began “Archaeologists found a 7,000-year-old road under the sea."

The caption went on to explain that Korcula was once attached to mainland Croatia until sea levels rose at the end of the last Ice Age, forming the island about 8,000 years ago. The Stone Age road that has now been discovered may date back to around 4,900 BC, which means that it is approximately 7,000 years old.

Advertisement

The discovery was made by a team of archaeologists from several institutions and companies who were collaborating on the project. The leader of the team was Mata Parica from the University of Zadar, and the team included researchers from the Museums of Dubrovnik, the City Museum of Korcula and the Museum of the City of Kastela, among others.

The team used radiocarbon analysis to date the road and the settlement that it is believed to have connected to Korcula. They found that the settlement dated back to around 4,900 BC, which makes it one of the oldest known settlements in the region. The settlement was connected to the island of Korcula by the prehistoric highway, which was made up of carefully stacked stone slabs.

The discovery of the prehistoric highway is a significant one, as it sheds light on the ancient history of the region. It also shows that the Hvar culture was a highly advanced one, capable of building impressive structures that have stood the test of time.

At the same time that the underwater research was being conducted, archaeologists from the University of Zadar were conducting land research near Gradina Bay near Vela Luka. They noticed strange structures in the sea of the bay, and upon further investigation, they found a settlement almost identical to the one at Soline. The settlement at Gradina Bay was also connected to the island of Korcula by a prehistoric highway.

Advertisement

Social media users were excited to read all about this discovery. Some had more intriguing questions and others remarked they wanted more such information coming their way. “Look across the bay to the east-southeast. That looks to be the same depth. Could it have been another site?" read a comment.

Advertisement

Another user remarked, “Stacking stones for the convenience of a road. Good for them! Lol"

The discovery of the settlement at Gradina Bay is further evidence of the advanced nature of the Hvar culture. It also shows that the region was a hub of activities during the Stone Age, with settlements and highways connecting various parts of the region.