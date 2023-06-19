Love Dosa? This Vendor's Serving Style Inspired By Rajinikanth Will Blow Your Mind

Sometimes just preparing food isn’t enough, vendors can attract more customers by implementing unique marketing strategies and this man knows how to ace the formula. Dosa, a popular South Indian dish is served with sides of sambar, coconut chutney and potato filling, and makes for a perfect breakfast dish. Such is dosa’s magic that it is sold widely as a street dish all across India. It is an easy-to-consume that commuters love to devour quickly whether it’s while reaching offices or to satiate their cravings. There are numerous dosa stalls found in the nooks of corners of the country, but what makes this one special is the vendor’s unique serving style.

The man who seems to be a great fan of megastar Rajinikanth, has adopted his distinctive style while plating the dosas. A video of his slick move resurfaced online when a Food Vlogger reached the stall to witness the magic with her own eyes. Located in Dadar, Mumbai, the clip features the elderly man splaying the dosa batter on the cooking platform. He quickly adds veggies filling to prepare four masala dosas in one go. But what steals the limelight is the way he lifts the dish off the counter to the plate and flicks it towards the helper, who then serves it to the customer.

Advertisement

When the vlogger saw the vendor’s Rajinikanth style for the first time, she was left quite impressed. It was made evident by her mind-blown expression. Towards the end, the vlogger appears elated to devour the dish. Catch a glimpse of the video here:

Advertisement

The video has impressed Rajinikanth fans all over again. A user commented, “He is a true Rajinikanth fan. Crazy move." Another joked, “If sliding into DMs were to be given an expression in real life. Slick move bruh." One more called it “Perfect drop with perfect plate." Meanwhile, a user added, “I can imagine that dosa slaps straight to my face." If that wasn’t enough, viewers also expressed being impressed by the vlogger’s epic facial expression, “What a start to the video and upar se (on top of it) that expression…. Ufff the right kind of hook."