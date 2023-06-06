Love Poems Found At The Site Of Odisha Train Accident

The recent train crash in Odisha’s Balasore is among the deadliest accidents in the history of the Indian railway system. The magnitude of loss and devastation associated with this incident is heart-wrenching. Amidst the wreckage, an unexpected discovery has emerged – fragments of a love poem. The poignant find came to light when rescuers stumbled upon loose pages near a deformed coach that bore the brunt of the collision’s impact. Written in Bengali, the heartfelt verses offer a bittersweet contrast to the grimness surrounding the crash. Alongside the verses, intricate sketches of elephants, fish, and the sun adorn one of the pages. It was a heartbreaking show of the human touch amidst the chaos.

The poem carries a profound message of love and hope. Translated, it reads, “Little clouds make light rain, little stories make love." These words encapsulate the power of small gestures and simple connections to foster love and unity, even in the face of tragedy. The poem’s author believed to be a passenger on one of the trains involved, left behind these precious pages. The tweet that shared these pages read, “This poem found amidst the dead bodies at the Odisha train accident site has a message: Life is so small! Live with love, not hatred."

Following the completion of the rescue operation in the tragic triple train accident in Balasore, the focus has now shifted to the challenging task of identifying the deceased. With some bodies remaining unclaimed and conflicting claims over a single body by two families. This has complicated the process further. The officials have reported that due to the bodies’ deteriorated condition, family members are facing difficulty in identification.