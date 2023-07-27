Love Popsicles? This Viral Video From Ice Cream Factory Will Make You Say No Thanks

Amid the scorching heat in summer, it is hard to resist having icy popsicles. Apart from the well-known brands, there are some local vendors, who sell low-cost popsicles of various flavours. These ice cream sticks are quite popular among children across many regions of India. But have you ever thought about the manufacturing process of these popsicles? Amar Sirohi, a prominent food vlogger on Instagram, has come up with a video that takes us inside an ice cream factory where orange popsicles are made. He also dropped a detailed video of the process on his YouTube channel named Foodie Incarnate.

The video starts to show the manufacturers first prepare the mix for the popsicles. They pour sweetened water, maltodextrin and milk solids into a container before adding orange essence and food colouring to it. In a bid to freeze it, the mixture is then sent under a cooling process on popsicle-shaped sets. When the mix becomes half-frozen, the makers insert sticks into it. Then these popsicles get entirely freezer before going into the packing machines.

The Instagram video garnered mixed reactions from the social media population. While some went on to reminisce about their childhood days, others raised concerns over the hygiene factor. Since being dropped on the Meta platform, the clip has received over 6,80,000 videos and accumulated more than 22,000 likes.

A user was quick to notice the usage of harmful colours and additives in the orange popsicles. “Never gonna eat this again after watching this," he commented. Another user thought the government should ban the production of such ice cream sticks as they are “absolutely unhealthy and extremely harmful." He also thanked Amar Sirohi for bringing the manufacturing process to light. Keeping aside the hygiene factor, a user acknowledged, “These popsicles taste really good."

The craze for ice creams among Indian people is something to note. Earlier on July 16, when the world celebrated the annual Ice Cream Day, a renowned ice cream chain in Bengaluru organised a fun-filled event. The brand named Corner House pledged to give one free scoop of ice cream to people who would dance their way into the shop.