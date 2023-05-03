LSG Take 'Jibe' At Dhoni Fans Gathered in Lucknow: 'We Don't Mind Some Yellove at Ekana'

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been enjoying a massive fan base this IPL season. In every venue that Chennai Super Kings captain Dhoni has played so far, he has received massive support from all the IPL lovers. Be it at his home venue at Chepauk or away at Wankhede or Eden Gardens. Now, the city of Nawabs, Lucknow, is all set to be painted in yellow as Dhoni has arrived with his team to battle against Lucknow Super Giants. Seems like BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium will witness all the Yellove today.

Dhoni himself has admitted that he is at the last phase of his storied career. In the away matches of CSK, the stadium seems to completely filled in the yellow colour of the visitors.

Advertisement

Depicting the same, a video has gone viral and it has all the IPL fans in splits. The official Twitter handle of

“Lucknow Super Giants" took to the social media app and shared the video as they wrote, “We don’t mind some Yellove at the Ekana." They shared it with a disappointment emoji. In the video, a man can be seen running behind another. The first man has been tagged as “Any team’s homeground," and the man running behind has been tagged as, “Dhoni fans."

Here is the viral video:

Meanwhile, CSK is having a great run this year. They are settled in the top four of the table with 10 pints. Also, they have a positive net run rate. On the other side of today’s match is LSG, which has already suffered a massive blow as captain KL Rahul got ruled out of the tournament because of an injury he suffered in the game against RCB. Despite this, they are above CSK, on the third spot.

Read all the Latest News here