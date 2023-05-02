LSG's Naveen-ul-Haq Disables Instagram Comments After Kohli 'Fans' Attack Afghan Player

What’s the limit to how far cricket can go? Ask Kohli fans because they’re having a blast, ribbing anyone who dares to cross swords with their beloved RCB star, whether it’s Gautam Gambhir or Naveen-ul-Haq. From digging up old clips to bombarding social media with a barrage of hilarious memes and jokes, Virat Kohli’s fans are on fire, and they’re not slowing down after the infamous LSG vs RCB clash. In fact, the clash where post-match drama became more popular than the match itself!

It looks like the Viratians have brought their A-game to roast the Afghanistan pacer who got into a bit of a tiff with their hero player during and after the match. And they’re not holding back - their hilarious comments and teasing are going beyond Naveen’s aggressive handshake with Kohli at Ekana Stadium, which set off the whole exchange. They’re even flooding Naveen’s IG posts with many roasted comments so much so that he had to disable comments on some of his recent posts.

Naveen-ul-Haq’s Latest Instagram Post

But these fans are not easily deterred! They’re like a cricket ball that just won’t stop bouncing, and they’re finding new ways to keep the roasting game going. They’re even delving into Naveen’s older posts to keep the fun alive! It looks like the Kohli fans are playing to win, and they’re definitely giving Naveen a run for his money.

Check out the screen grabs below:

“Time to make profile private," quipped one user, clearly teasing Naveen’s decision to disable comments. Another fan commented, “Don’t underestimate King Kohli!" - a clear nod to their unwavering support for their ‘King’.

The jokes and jabs just keep coming, and they show no sign of slowing down.

As for Kohli and Naveen, they took their on-field tiff to social media with a game of cryptic quotes. Kohli shared a quote from Marcus Aurelius that read, “Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth." But Naveen wasn’t going to let Kohli have the last word, firing back with his own quote: “You get what you deserve, that’s how it should be and that’s how it goes."

This match has, indeed, got it all - revenge, drama, memes, and more!

