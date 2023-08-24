Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » Lufthansa Airlines CEO Turns Additional Crew Member, Shares His 'Amazing' Experience

Lufthansa Airlines CEO Turns Additional Crew Member, Shares His 'Amazing' Experience

Lufthansa Airlines CEO Jens Ritter recently worked as a flight attendant on flights to Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport and Bahrain International Airport.

Advertisement

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 24, 2023, 14:28 IST

Delhi, India

Jens Ritter served the passengers in Business class. (Photo Credits: LInkedin)
Jens Ritter served the passengers in Business class. (Photo Credits: LInkedin)

CEO of Lufthansa Airlines, Jens Ritter, took on a unique task recently that left him amazed. He decided to go undercover as a flight attendant to experience firsthand what it is like to be part of the cabin crew. In a post he shared on LinkedIn just last week, Ritter shared the details of his journey and experience on the Lufthansa Airlines flight heading to Riyadh and Bahrain. He flew with the cabin crew team as an additional crew member. In his post, Ritter mentioned that this experience was eye-opening and revealed the significant challenges that the crew members deal with, on every flight.

Ritter shared that he was amazed by the amount of organisation needed before as well as during the journey, especially if something did not go as planned – for example, the meals offered on the menu cards were not exactly the meals that were loaded on board. Ritter also shared photographs of himself serving passengers and posing with the flight crew.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also observed that every passenger on board had a different mood and different kind of energy and it was quite a task to keep up with all of them and make sure that they had a smooth journey and delightful experience. He served the passengers in business class on the way to Riyadh and worked in economy class, during the night, on his way back to Frankfurt.

Although he had prior experience as a pilot, the unique demands of being a cabin crew member were an entirely different experience for him. He shared that he was under the assumption that he knew about the challenges a night flight entails as he used to fly as a pilot. “But to be present and attentive and charming – when the biological clock just tells you to sleep – was something entirely different," he added.

Advertisement

Ritter also said that his future decisions in the office would be influenced by this newfound experience as a cabin crew. He was also amazed at how much he had learned during those few hours and thanked the incredible crew, the delightful passengers, and everyone involved for making this exceptional experience possible.

Ritter’s experience of stepping into the shoes of his cabin crew members is not an isolated case for airline executives.

In May this year, KLM CEO Marjan Rinterl also assumed the role of a flight attendant, serving passengers on a flight from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport (AMS).

top videos
  • Hema Malini On Her Daughter Esha Supporting Sunny Deol & His Film 'Gadar 2' | MEGA EXCLUSIVE

    • In 2013, Sir Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, fulfilled his duties as an Air Asia flight attendant as part of a bet he lost to Air Asia’s Tony Fernandes.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

    first published: August 24, 2023, 14:28 IST
    last updated: August 24, 2023, 14:28 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App