'Made in Heaven' But Better: Desi Reminisce OG Matchmakers of This Show, Go On Nostalgia Ride

While the second season of ‘Made in Heaven’ has become a topic of discussion on social media and most people are all in for the extravagant sets and the spectacular performances, not everyone liked it. Amid all the hype, ‘X’ user named ‘Vatsala’ took to the micro blogging site and shared how Yash Raj Film’s ‘Rishta.com’ did a better job. For those who don’t know, YRF Television came out with a few interesting shows on the small screen and “Rishta.com" was one of them. Shruti Seth played the female lead in the serial. She played Isha Mirchandani who had opened a matrimonial agency with Rohan Mehra (played by Kavi Shastri). The duo’s aim was to try and unite the matches.

Also Read: ‘Sobhita Dhulipala is Perfection’: ‘Made in Heaven’ Brings Back Tara Khanna and Fans Can’t Keep Calm

Advertisement

Vatsala took to ‘X’ and said, “In 2010, YRF had come out with this show called ‘Rishta.com’ along with Powder and Maahi Ve. It was about a matchmaking company run by two best friends. Every episode was fun, it covered a social issue without being preachy and boooooring like Made in Heaven."

Along with this she shared an image from the show.

Also Read: Bengaluru Woman Shares Tips For Auto Drivers Expecting Passengers to Speak Kannada, Gets Thumbs Up