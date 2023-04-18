Trends :Arjun TendulkarOptical IllusionMadhuri DixitFaf Du PlessisCristiano Ronaldo
Madhuri Dixit, Tim Cook Ate Vada Pav in Mumbai and Everyone Had the Same 'Choli Ke Peeche' Joke

Madhuri Dixit introduced Tim Cook to Vada Pav in Mumbai. Is this the Choli Ke Peeche 'origin story' we never knew about? Twitter thinks so.

Last Updated: April 18, 2023, 12:06 IST

Mumbai, India

Madhuri Dixit introduced Tim Cook to Vada Pav in Mumbai. (Credits: Twitter/@MadhuriDixit)
Madhuri Dixit introduced Apple CEO Tim Cook to some delectable Vada Pav in Mumbai and everyone on Twitter has the same joke. Was the ‘Choli Ke Peeche’ song involved at any point during the interaction- you know the iconic song from ‘Khal Nayak’ that goes ‘cook cook cook cook’? Seems slightly unlikely, but Desi Twitter has been rolling with it anyway. Madhuri’s welcome to Cook is thus getting the full meme treatment. From the aforementioned song reference to some Swati Snack (the popular outlet visited by the duo) jokes, Twitter has had a field day.

Comedian Tanmay Bhat also pitched in with the same ‘Choli Ke Peeche’ joke, writing, “If nobody sang Cook cook cook cook cook cook cook cook cook while this was happening then [I don’t] even know what the point of anything is."

Cook is in India to launch the country’s first two Apple retail stores. As the company marks 25 years in India, the first two retail stores will open in Mumbai and Delhi. Apple BKC will open today at 11 a.m. and Apple Saket will open on April 20 at 10 a.m.

