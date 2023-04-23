Madurai Folk Singer Receives 'Kailasa Award' From Fugitive Nithyananda, Netizens Puzzled

The city of Madurai, unofficially called ‘Thoonganagaram’ in Tamil Nadu, is excited about the upcoming Chithirai festival and preparations are in full swing. With the festival right around the corner, the ‘Vahana’ idol of Lord Kallazhagar, a gold-plated horse, is ready to enthrall the faithfuls with its splendor. Other idols are also being worked on in addition to the ‘Vahana’. The widely-observed festival commemorates Lord Sundareswara and Goddess Meenakshi’s nuptials.

In the midst of this, a Madurai-based folk singer has received an ‘award’ from Nithyananda, the fugitive self-proclaimed godman. According to sources, Shakthi Karthick, who sang the song ‘Kallazhagar’ in the middle of the commencement of Chithirai festival during the Tamil month of Chithirai (mid-April to mid-May) has recently received Nithyananda’s ‘Kailasa award’.

Advertisement

“The song I sang on the Tamil New Year, ‘Adarndha Malar Kaadu’, has gone beyond the world-famous Chithirai festival to Nithyananda in Kailasa," said Karthick. ‘Kailasa’ is Nithyananda’s self-proclaimed nation.

“Through an online encounter, Nithyananda, who watched my songs on YouTube, commended me and presented me with the Kailasa Saraswati award. Later, via Zoom meeting, a foreign relative in an external ashram spoke to us, though Nithyananda was not present. Additionally, they appealed to me to perform a song for Nithyananda at the ashram," Karthick added.

Meanwhile, netizens questioned how Nithyananda, who is wanted by authorities, was reached by artists in Tamil Nadu. “Can Nithyananda’s whereabouts be determined using spoken video calls? After all these years, will his whereabouts be tracked down?" A Twitter user questioned. Nithyananda has concealed his physical whereabouts, yet he is constantly active online.

Nithyananda established the ‘Nithyananda Dhyanapeedam’, a group which claims that its mission is to advance enlightenment and spiritual development. He has been accused of rape, cheating, criminal abetment and conspiracy and is on the run from Indian authorities for several years. Many survivors have accused him of committing these crimes, including a young woman who claimed he raped her for five years while pretending to be a spiritual initiate and another woman who passed away in his ashram after being accused of stealing pen-drives and being physically assaulted.

Advertisement

Similarly, three young children who had been abused were released after Gujarat police stormed one of his ashrams in the state in 2019 that sparked a manhunt for the ‘godman’. But, off the coast of Ecuador, Nithyananda reportedly founded the island nation of ‘Kailasa’ in the same year. Ecuador claimed it had refused Nithyananda any protection or assistance in response to the commotion this caused.

Read all the Latest News here