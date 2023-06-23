Trends :MS DhoniRajasthani CoupleDelhi MetroTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Majestic Tiger Bathes In Sharda Canal At Pilibhit Reserve

The tourism season at Pilibhit Tiger Reserve has come to an end.

June 23, 2023

The gates of the reserve are closed to visitors.
Amid the scorching heat wave affecting the nation, reports of people falling ill have emerged from various regions, including Pilibhit. The soaring temperatures have not only impacted humans but also posed challenges for wildlife in the area. Recently, a video highlighting this issue has surfaced, shedding light on the situation.

During the peak tourism season, social media often buzzes with captivating pictures and videos of the magnificent tigers at Pilibhit Tiger Reserve. Tourists would witness thrilling tiger sightings during safaris or catch glimpses of their playful antics on the roads passing through the forest.

Although the tourism season has come to an end and the reserve’s gates are closed to visitors, a video showcasing the Sharda Canal within Pilibhit Tiger Reserve has gained significant attention. The viral footage captures a tiger bathing in the canal, providing respite from the sweltering heat. Twitter users have widely shared the video, emphasizing how the tiger found a way to beat the scorching temperatures.

    • In addition, another video from Pilibhit Tiger Reserve has recently gone viral. The footage depicts a dramatic incident where safari vehicles were taking tourists on a jungle ride when a tiger suddenly leapt towards a group of cattle and successfully preyed on a cow. A tourist captured this intense moment and shared it on social media.

    These noteworthy incidents highlight both the struggles and awe-inspiring encounters within Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, further underscoring the significance of conservation efforts and the coexistence of wildlife and humans in such natural habitats.

