Make Up Using Pepsi And Tampons? Ex-convict Reveals How She Made Products in Prison

An ex-convict from Columbia, South Carolina, Taylor, who goes by @Taylorbnice on TikTok, has been making headlines for a video that she shared. In the video, she can be seen talking about how she maintained her makeup routine while serving 17 years in prison. According to a report by The New York Post, she has claimed that she used to mix Pepsi and flour to make the foundation. Her three-minute video has gathered over 17 million views.

She can be seen talking about her DIY formula that gives full coverage makeup. It requires flour, cake mix and powdered sugar. Pepsi and Hot cocoa mix can also be used. “You wanna start off with a little bit, because if you put too much in the beginning you’ll mess up," Taylor said in the video. Further into the video, she added flour in the bowl and then poured a capful of Pepsi and stirred it with the hot cocoa mix. She also talked about how Pepsi helps to make the mixture stick to the face and the cocoa mix is used to match the skin complexion.

If the colour appears too dark, “adding more flour or powdered sugar" helps, she mentioned.

Further, she suggested using a tampon as a brush to apply foundation. Previously, she also taught her followers on how to make eyelashes from Band-aids and contour faces with commissary items.

As of now, Taylor is hoping to make a business out of her DIY makeup products. She has also started a GoFundMe page to launch her brand called ‘The Prison Collection.’