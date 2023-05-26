Makeup Artist's Kobe Bryant Recreation Sparks Debate Online

Social media is a hub for people to share their talents with the world without travelling much. From dance and music to makeup and cosplaying, content from every genre can be found on the internet. A viral makeup recreation clip, initially shared on TikTok and later on Twitter, has gained widespread attention. In the video’s caption, the artist explicitly stated her intention to pay homage to basketball legend Kobe Bryant, emphasising that her makeup recreation aimed to show respect rather than imitation. Throughout the video, the makeup artist skillfully applies layers of cosmetics to her own face and hands, meticulously reproducing Kobe’s iconic features, including his distinctive hair, beard, and eyebrows.

However, the video quickly triggered a sharp divide among viewers, with some accusing the artist of “blackface" while others defend it. The Twitter user who shared the clip also tweeted, “Woman disturbingly recreates Kobe Bryant, people are calling it ‘blackface’."

Critics argue that the makeup artist’s portrayal treads dangerous ground, as it involves the practice of “blackface," which perpetuated racial stereotypes. On the other hand, supporters of the makeup artist defended her intentions, asserting that her tribute is a genuine expression of admiration for Kobe Bryant. They argue that her recreation is not intended to mock or demean but rather to celebrate his legacy and impact. “It’s absolutely blackface come on," a user wrote.

Another user tweeted, “So what about all those girls applying makeup to make their skin lighter… Da*n near white, are we gonna call that racist too? ‘White face’? Because it’s the same thing if you ask me"

“Asians have a different culture and don’t understand how this could be potentially insulting too many Americans," another tweet read.

“I feel like this is just a form of art with zero malicious intent," wrote one user.

Another added: “I call it talented makeup artist that’s all I see … we need to stop. Good job."

Blackface refers to the practice of wearing dark makeup to imitate and caricature the appearance of a Black person. Historically, it was prominently seen in minstrel shows and other forms of entertainment during the 19th and mid-20th centuries.