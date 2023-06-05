'Making Money is Better': WhatsApp Scammer Gives Life Lesson to Man Looking for Friends

Twitter user ‘Mahesh’ took to the micro blogging site and shared a very strange incident that unfolded with him. A scammer gave him a very ‘valuable’ life lesson. Mahesh shared a few screenshots of his chat with a scammer and it has people in complete shock. WhatsApp scams have become really common these days but who knew they will also be known for great advice. “Namaste! I have something to share with you. May I have a few minutes of your valuable time?" the scammer texted Mahesh on WhatsApp.

To this, he responded by saying, “I want to make friends." What happened after this will leave in complete shock. Surely, a life lesson to remember.

Here is how the conversation unfolded:

Since being uploaded, the conversation has gone viral and garnered multiple responses. “I got contacted 3 times by people like this. They said it was like a video/comment to earn. I did for the first 1-3 videos then stopped. One of them even asked me to give them their money back because i denied further tasks," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Making friends is good….making money is better."

A life lesson to remember, isn’t it?