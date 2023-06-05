Trends :KK Last SongViral VideoATM Robbery Prank Cannabis Biscuit CSK Fans
Home » Viral » 'Making Money is Better': WhatsApp Scammer Gives Life Lesson to Man Looking for Friends

'Making Money is Better': WhatsApp Scammer Gives Life Lesson to Man Looking for Friends

A conversation going viral features a 'valuable' life lesson being given to a man by a WhatsApp scammer.

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: June 05, 2023, 13:58 IST

New Delhi, India

WhatsApp Scammer Gives Life Lesson to Man Looking for Friends. (Image: Twitter/@mister_whistler)
WhatsApp Scammer Gives Life Lesson to Man Looking for Friends. (Image: Twitter/@mister_whistler)

Twitter user ‘Mahesh’ took to the micro blogging site and shared a very strange incident that unfolded with him. A scammer gave him a very ‘valuable’ life lesson. Mahesh shared a few screenshots of his chat with a scammer and it has people in complete shock. WhatsApp scams have become really common these days but who knew they will also be known for great advice. “Namaste! I have something to share with you. May I have a few minutes of your valuable time?" the scammer texted Mahesh on WhatsApp.

Also Read: Is ‘Delhi Police’ Calling You? Here’s a Phishing Scam Twitter Wants to Warn You About

To this, he responded by saying, “I want to make friends." What happened after this will leave in complete shock. Surely, a life lesson to remember.

Here is how the conversation unfolded:

Since being uploaded, the conversation has gone viral and garnered multiple responses. “I got contacted 3 times by people like this. They said it was like a video/comment to earn. I did for the first 1-3 videos then stopped. One of them even asked me to give them their money back because i denied further tasks," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Making friends is good….making money is better."

Also Read: Elon Musk’s Epic Response To Viral AI Baby Picture Of Him Sends Twitter Into Frenzy

A life lesson to remember, isn’t it?

    first published: June 05, 2023, 13:58 IST
