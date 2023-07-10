'Making My Mom a MILF': Influencer's Transformation Video Caption Confuses the Internet

Utah based social media influence Sahana, whose handle is known by the name ‘my pawfect family’ is being slammed on social media for a video that she put up with her mother. Twitter user ‘Shreemi Verma’ took a screenshot from the video and posted it on Twitter. The video has been titled as ‘Making my mom a milf’. It is basically a hair transformation video. However, the title of the video is what has made people upset on social media.

In the original video, on Instagram, Sahana colours her mother’s hair and completely transforms her look. The video is wholesome and a treat to watch. But, it is the caption that did not sit well with people on Twitter.

“It’s appalling what genZ is doing w their parents for a few internet points," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “the moment i think i wanna be open minded someone posts something like this. THE CHOICE OF WORDS PEOPLE."

“Every time I think I am just sensitive to her content, she can do what she wants, it’s her channel etc., she does something that throws me off again," wrote another person.