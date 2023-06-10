Trends :KK Last SongViral VideoATM Robbery Prank Cannabis Biscuit CSK Fans
Malaysian Kid, Climbing The Metal Gate, Slips And Falls On Rod; Here's What Happened Next

The child remained still, not daring to move an inch, as any sudden movement could potentially further harm the other parts of his body.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: June 10, 2023, 16:23 IST

Delhi, India

At the hospital, doctors conducted a surgical procedure to remove the rod.
At the hospital, doctors conducted a surgical procedure to remove the rod.

Have you ever wondered how easily children can find themselves in dangerous situations while simply having fun? This unfortunate reality was recently witnessed in Malaysia, where a child’s playful adventure quickly turned into a harrowing accident. The child seemed to be enjoying his own company, climbing the gate outside his home, unaware of the dangers of iron grills above. Tragically, the boy slipped and one of the rods entered his body, causing extreme pain. It was only when the child began to cry out loud, his parents rushed to the scene and their hearts broke seeing their injured child.

The child displayed remarkable courage as he awaited the arrival of the rescue team. He made the conscious decision to remain still, not daring to move an inch, out of concern that any sudden movement could potentially further harm the other parts of his body.

Approximately ten officers of the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department quickly reached the scene to rescue the trapped child. According to a spokesperson from the department, the child’s condition was critical as a metal rod was 15 cm deep inside the body. To facilitate the removal process, the rod had to be carefully cut from the gate. Despite the risky situation, the child was immediately transported to the hospital, with the rod still lodged inside their body.

At the hospital, doctors conducted a surgical procedure to remove the rod. However, the procedure was not without its complications, as the child experienced significant blood loss during the operation.

    • Meanwhile, the concerned neighbours revealed that the child had a habit of playing by climbing on the gate where the accident occurred. Unfortunately, on that fateful day, the child lost balance and accidentally sat directly on the metal rod.

    The incident involving the child in Malaysia serves as an eye-opening reminder of the importance of parental supervision and attentiveness when it comes to ensuring the safety of children. While it is important to allow children to have fun but at the same time, it is always advised to provide them with guidance and set boundaries to prevent unfortunate incidents from occurring.

    About the Author

    Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

    first published: June 10, 2023, 16:23 IST
    last updated: June 10, 2023, 16:23 IST
