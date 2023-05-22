Malaysian Man Asks Ex-crush To Return Money For Birthday Gift Given Three Years Ago

People do all kinds of things when they are in love. They shower their partners with flowers, chocolates, sweet memoirs or at times even lavish gifts. And generally, after a breakup, more often than not, people do not ask for these gifts back.

However, Tracy Tan received a text from a man who allegedly had a crush on her. He wanted her to return the money for a gift he brought her on her birthday three years ago. She posted the conversation on Facebook and urged people to not give anybody such gifts if they want them back later on. She even explained that when he had given her the money, she wanted to return it but he had flatly refused then.

The man asked for the money, claiming that he needed it for his business. He also added that since the duo were still “friends", he could ask her to return the RM 1,000, which is around Rs 18,000. He also sent his bank and account details.

Reportedly, Tracy Tan claimed that she did not reply to the man’s messages as she was driving at that time, so he messaged one of her friends. The friend too seemed to be surprised and asked him if he has ever heard of anyone asking for something back after gifting it. Later, the man texted Tracy and asked when she’d send the money.

As per reports, she gave in and returned the money and also called him “cheap". She also texted him the receipt of the transaction and told him to not hand out gifts while wooing a girl. In the chat, she also mentioned that some gifts cannot be returned, especially after such a long time.

Check out the post here-

Reportedly, after the money was transferred, he did not contact her again.